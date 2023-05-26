More than 1.2 million Michiganders expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents in Michigan are expected to travel in numbers slightly under pre-pandemic levels for Memorial Day weekend.

Over 1.2 million residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more, according to AAA's 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast.

This is 79,000 more travelers than last year and 36,000 fewer than the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we've seen demand come roaring back, just shy of pre-pandemic levels in Michigan."

About 1.1 residents are expected to drive, which is 62,000 more than the previous year.

In addition, 66,000 Michiganders are expected to fly during Memorial Day weekend, which is 7,000 more than last year.

According to AAA, the national travel numbers are also expected to be slightly under pre-pandemic levels and 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel during Memorial Day weekend.

