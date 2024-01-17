More snow moves into Southeast Michigan Thursday and Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - Dangerously cold temperatures are on everyone's mind this week, but now we can add snow to winter weather, too.

Thankfully, we won't see snow accumulations as intense as we did last Friday, but we will pick up a few inches throughout the next couple of days.

Snow showers will begin in the very early hours on Thursday morning. Expect slow driving conditions for your morning commute, especially the further south you drive in the state. Showers will come to an end around lunchtime on Thursday, but there is still a chance for some flurries on Thursday afternoon.

The next round of snow showers will begin late Thursday into Friday, giving us another round of accumulating snowfall and another slow morning commute. Lake effect snow will be possible in the thumb area on Friday afternoon.

Thursday Snow Accumulations NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

How much snow will Metro Detroit get?

So, how much snow will we receive? Thursday's snowfall will bring the greatest amounts to the furthest southeast portions of the state, mainly one to three inches of snowfall, but locally, up to four inches. These totals will remain south of I-69.

Friday Snow Accumulations NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Friday's snowfall totals will top out at one to three inches again. However, a blanket of one to two inches of snow will blanket all of Southeast Michigan, with areas in the northern and eastern portions of the thumb and the far southern portions of the state receiving the higher end of the snow totals.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Your NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this storm system and update you with the latest information. For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.