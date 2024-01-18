Snow closes out work week in Southeast Michigan

Your Thursday morning commute in Southeast Michigan is wrapping up, and so is the snowfall.

Light snow flurries in Southeast Michigan on Thursday

A few light snow flurries will still be possible throughout the rest of the day. The NEXT round of snow, though, is knocking on our doorstep and will arrive late tonight.

Our NEXT band of snow will appear across our southern zones around 2 or 3 a.m. This will almost be a rinse-and-repeat forecast, as we had with the snow Thursday morning.

Friday snow forecast: 1" to 3" possible, some areas could see 4"

Throughout the early daylight hours, the snow will be at its peak. Friday morning's commute will not be great as we will be tracking snowfall during the morning rush. That will create a slick coating of snow on the ground and low visibility.

A total of 1" to 3" of snowfall will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Some local areas, especially south of I-94, could see up to 4". This will once again be that light more fluffy snow that's easier to shovel and brush off your car windshield.

Friday late afternoon the snow will wind down and we will experience drier conditions Friday night and for the weekend. However, it'll still be bitterly cold with the temperatures.

Snow storm forecast with CBS Detroit's NEXT Weather Team

Your NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this storm system and update you with the latest information. For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, on our stream on CBSDetroit.com, or on Pluto TV.