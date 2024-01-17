NEXT Weather Forecast January 17, 2024 (Today)

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills continue today, but a chance of snow is on the way. Meteorologist Karen Carter breaks down what you can expect over the next few days. www.cbsdetroit.com/weather
