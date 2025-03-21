Moose population study in Michigan's U.P. gets boost with GPS animal collars

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Twenty moose in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan have been fitted with GPS collars to track their location and contribute to research of migration and mortality of the species.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources explained the project in February, letting the public know to be on the lookout for helicopters and crews working in the designated areas.

A view from a helicopter shows a moose during the capture and collaring field project in Feburary 2025 in western Marquette County. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The work took place in late February, as Michigan DNR researchers worked with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and Northern Michigan University to capture and tag the animals. The moose were located with the help of helicopter and spotter plane crews.

This project is a first of its kind in Michigan, intended to help learn why the moose population has remained at only 500 animals, which is lower than expected. The GPS collars transmit once an hour for the next seven to 14 years.

The project will continue next winter, when 40 additional moose will get GPS collars.

A scene from February 2025 field work for a cooperative moose population study near Michigamme in Marquette County, Michigan. Chief partners in the project in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and Northern Michigan University. John Pepin