Michigan DNR scientists step up research efforts on moose population in Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has plans to fit dozens of moose with tracking devices for its animal population survey work in the western Upper Peninsula.

The DNR recently explained the details and reasons for expanding the research beyond the traditional overhead population count.

"There is a need to examine why moose population growth in the Upper Peninsula has been stagnant over the past decade," said Diana Lafferty, associate professor in biology at Northern Michigan University.

The Michigan bull moose is considered an iconic symbol of the U.P. wilderness region, with a size of around 1,000 pounds and a height over 6 feet tall. But Michigan moose live at the southern edge of the moose range; and only a few hundred such animals are believed to exist.

Every two years since 1997, survey planes with DNR wildlife biologists have flown in a grid pattern over Marquette, Baraga and Iron counties during mid-winter to count the number of moose seen from overhead. Those numbers are then fed into a statistical model to estimate the overall population.

The 2023 moose survey in the western U.P., the last one done, estimated the count to be between 334 and 518 moose. There have been efforts over the years to increase the herd, but the numbers are still well below the goal of 1,000 animals.

Other places in Michigan where moose are known to live include a region in the eastern U.P., primarily Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce and Chippewa counties. Moose also are known to live in Isle Royale National Park in Keweenaw County, an area managed by the National Park Service.

Because of the low population, Michigan has not allowed a moose hunting season in over 120 years, even though the animal is considered a game species in this state.

Specifically, the Moose Hunting Advisory Council has recommended a moose hunt only if the population maintains a 3% annual growth rate.

The additional research step, starting this month, will fit 60 moose with new tracking equipment during the next two years. The intention is to provide precise location data to researchers who can study the animals' survival and pregnancy rates.

The moose capture operation involves the coordination of spotter planes, helicopters and ground crews. Each animal will be sedated, then fitted with its tracking collar, before release.

DNR officials wanted to let the public know in advance about this unusual activity across the Michigamme Highlands.

"For the safety of moose, researchers and others, we are asking the public to please avoid the area where the helicopter and snowmobile ground crews are operating," said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. "Before those activities start, we want people to know what will be happening, and just as we recommend for moose sightings and photography – keep a safe distance away."