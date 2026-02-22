Monroe Township home damaged in shooting; no injuries

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that officials say left a Monroe Township, Michigan, home with "numerous" bullet holes on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the 0-100 block of Oakridge Drive East in the Oakridge Estates at 7:53 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. They found an occupied residence that had been hit with "numerous" bullets, according to officials.

The sheriff's office has yet to disclose how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the agency's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.