Monroe police seeking tips on downtown park vandalism

Police are seeking tips from the public after discovering vandalism to a park bandshell in downtown Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said it got the report Saturday morning about the vandalism to the rooftop at the bandshell at St. Mary's Park, which is on West Elm Avenue near North Monroe Street, along the River Raisin.

The park and its bandshell is a popular venue for community events, including a series of outdoor summer concerts that has started up for the season. St. Mary's Park is also part of the downtown Monroe social district area.

Police said that graffiti had been spray-painted on the bandshell rooftop, reading "Sunshine Wuz Here."

The rooftop message was visible from downtown businesses and a public parking lot that are across the river.

"Vandalizing property with graffiti is a crime, and the costs of cleanup can be significant," the police department said in its post.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Monroe Police Detective Bureau at 734-243-7516.