Police investigating break-in at pharmacy in Monroe

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

A break-in at a pharmacy in Monroe, Michigan, is under investigation with police asking for tips. 

The business alarm at Monroe Med/RX Pharmacy on Stewart Road was set off about 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from Monroe Police Department. The owner told dispatchers that four people wearing sweatshirts had been seen leaving the building with items that belonged to the pharmacy. 

When the officers arrived, they noticed that the front door had been pried open. 

The case has been turned over to the city police detective bureau. Police ask that anyone with information on the case call Detective McKenzie at 734-243-7517.  

