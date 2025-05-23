Police investigating break-in at pharmacy in Monroe

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

A break-in at a pharmacy in Monroe, Michigan, is under investigation with police asking for tips.

The business alarm at Monroe Med/RX Pharmacy on Stewart Road was set off about 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from Monroe Police Department. The owner told dispatchers that four people wearing sweatshirts had been seen leaving the building with items that belonged to the pharmacy.

When the officers arrived, they noticed that the front door had been pried open.

The case has been turned over to the city police detective bureau. Police ask that anyone with information on the case call Detective McKenzie at 734-243-7517.