Monroe High School hosting memorial vigil for 2 students who died in separate incidents

Monroe Public Schools, Monroe Community Mental Health and Gabby's Grief Center will hold a vigil Wednesday evening for two Monroe High School students who died two days apart: an 18-year-old killed in a crash and a 15-year-old whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

The vigil begins at 7:15 p.m. at Bunkelman Field, the football stadium behind the high school at 901 Herr Road in Monroe, with a moment of silence at 7:45 p.m., the district said Monday.

Garrett Siffer, 18, of Ida, was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Raisinville Township. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigated the single-vehicle crash. His obituary said he loved the outdoors and had a sense of humor.

Trenton Grant, 15, died after an assault and fire early Saturday in Monroe Township. He was a sophomore at Monroe High School who played football, ran track and played in the orchestra. The sheriff's office has confirmed it is investigating his death as a homicide.

Speakers and music are planned, and community members will have a chance to share brief remembrances. Grief counselors and local clergy will be on hand for support, the district said.

The organizers of the event are Monroe Public Schools, Monroe Community Mental Health and Gabby's Grief Center.