18-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle, fiery crash in Monroe County, deputies say

An 18-year-old Ida resident was killed after a fiery crash on Thursday morning in Monroe County, Michigan.

The crash happened at about 6:54 a.m. on North Raisinville Road, north of Stewart Road, in Raisinville Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. This area is northwest of the city of Monroe limits.

Garrett Siffer was driving a blue 2010 Ford Fusion northbound on North Raisinville Road when he lost control shortly after the Stewart Road intersection, deputies said. The car then went off the road to the east, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The car spun counter-clockwise and overturned, stopping on its roof. The car then caught fire.

Lieutenant Ryan Sottile from the sheriff's office was the first emergency responder to arrive and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, deputies said.

Siffer was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Program assisted on scene.

Because of traffic disruptions, Raisinville Elementary School on North Raisinville Road urged families to approach its campus Thursday morning via Blue Blush Road rather than Stewart Road. Raisinville Elementary is part of the Monroe Public Schools district.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone who can assist in the review call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7725 or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.