Monroe County Sheriff's Office searching for man who tied dog to post

CBS Detroit

Officials say Mandy is in a temporary foster home and is described as anxious and exhibiting separation anxiety. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man who tied a female dog to a sign post in Monroe.

Authorities say at about 1:01 a.m. on June 28, the man tied the pit bull mix to a post at the Humane Society of Monroe County on N. Telegraph Road.

Surveillance video showed the man walking the dog with a leash in the parking before tying it and leaving it behind. Humane Society staff found the animal at about 7:10 a.m. that same day.

The sheriff's office says the dog, which has been named Mandy, was treated by a veterinarian and is estimated to be 2 years old. Authorities believe puppies may have recently nursed from her due to her lactating and having scratches along her mammary chain.

Officials say Mandy is in a temporary foster home and is described as anxious and exhibiting separation anxiety.

Anyone with information or know the man is asked to call Deputy Skyler Riffle at 734-240-7724.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 9:54 PM

