Monroe County home engulfed by fire, multiple departments responded to call

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning in Monroe County, Michigan.

Dundee Township Fire Department was the lead agency, and said they were called out after 911 callers reported flames visible from the windows of a home on Dennison Road near Day Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the house completely engulfed and immediately requested neighboring departments for mutual aid.

Because one resident of the home was unaccounted for at first, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office made multiple phone calls during the morning before receiving confirmation that the person was safe.

Firefighters remained on scene until 3 p.m.

Other agencies from Monroe and Lenawee counties that provided assistance included Ida Township Fire Department, Summerfield Township Fire Department, Milan Area Fire Department, London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department, Ridgeway Fire Department and Deerfield Fire Department.

Dundee Fire Department also said Salenbien Trucking and Excavating provided on-site assistance with an excavator and Burger King Dundee provided lunch for the first responders.