2 injured in Monroe County drive-by shooting, sheriff's office says; teen in custody

Two people are in the hospital, and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a drive-by shooting in Monroe, Michigan, Saturday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened outside the Charring Square apartments on the 6200 block of Greenwycke Lane around 8:45 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the area found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that officials say don't appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators used video evidence and witness statements to determine that a tan Honda Civic occupied by several people was the vehicle involved in the shooting. The sheriff's office says the suspected shooter, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, got out of the Honda before it left the area.

Law enforcement stopped the Honda after a deputy at the scene saw it turning from Greenwycke Lane onto South Dixie Highway.

Investigators learned the boy lives on the 6100 block of Greenwycke Lane, close to where the shooting happened, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives obtained a search warrant for his residence and took him into custody.

The boy is being held at the Monroe County Youth Center pending charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.