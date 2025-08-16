Teen arrested, stolen vehicle recovered after chase in Monroe County

An 18-year-old man is in custody and a stolen vehicle has been recovered after a vehicle pursuit in Monroe County on Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies and public safety officers were alerted by a public safety device around 7:17 p.m. of a stolen Ford Edge in the area of East Elm Avenue and Interstate 75 in Monroe, Michigan. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Park in Monroe Township, Michigan.

A deputy responding to the alert found the vehicle traveling eastbound on East Elm Avenue near Detroit Avenue. The deputy allegedly initiated a traffic stop on the driver of the Ford, later identified as an 18-year-old man, who initially pulled over. The man drove away shortly after the stop was made, according to the sheriff's office.

The man allegedly drove at speeds of up to 80 mph on East Elm Avenue before reaching a dead end, leaving the road and crashing through a fence. Three people in the Ford, including the man, left the vehicle on the 3200 block of East Elm Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, Monroe public safety officials "quickly located and apprehended" a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy from Monroe who were riding in the Ford, and a deputy arrested the driver.

The two passengers were later released to their parents and guardians, the sheriff's office said. The man was taken to the Monroe County Jail, and charges against him are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7758.