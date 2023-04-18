MoGo offering free bike rides Thursday, other discounts

(CBS DETROIT) - MoGo Detroit is offering free rides on Thursday, along with discounted passes and that chance to win prizes through a scavenger hunt.

To ride for free on Thursday, April 20, people will need to download the Transit App. The free rides include unlimited one-hour trips all day on Thursday.

Then, in honor of Earth Day, MoGo will offer 25% off annual and monthly passes from April 20 through April 24. Discounted passes will be available here.

On April 26, the company will be hosting an E-Scavenger hunt, and participants will have the opportunity to win prizes. MoGo says more details on the scavenger hunt and prizes will be released soon.

