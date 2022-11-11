MJR Theatres partners with Gleaners for Canned Film Festival

(CBS DETROIT) - MJR theatres are rolling out the red carpet and teaming up with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan for a very special holiday initiative called the "Canned Film Festival."

Moviegoers who donate five canned goods to a participating MJR theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will receive one free movie ticket to see a holiday classic movie of their choice. The options are: "A Christmas Story," "Elf" and "The Polar Express."

Donations benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. The organization provides food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters. Counties served in this region include: Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne.

You can find participating theatres and additional information here.