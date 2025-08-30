Detroit police seek public's help finding 63-year-old man
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 63-year-old man who went missing from his Detroit home on Tuesday.
Charles Collier left his residence on the 4600 block of East Outer Drive in a red Chevrolet Cobalt and has yet to return, officials said.
According to police, Collier is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Commander Michael Chambers with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.