Detroit police seek public's help finding 63-year-old man

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 63-year-old man who went missing from his Detroit home on Tuesday.

Charles Collier left his residence on the 4600 block of East Outer Drive in a red Chevrolet Cobalt and has yet to return, officials said.

According to police, Collier is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black tennis shoes.

Detroit police are searching for Charles Collier, 63, who was last seen leaving his home on East Outer Drive on Aug. 26, 2025. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Commander Michael Chambers with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.