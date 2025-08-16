Detroit police seek public's help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Body of missing 15-year-old Detroit boy found in cemetery and more top stories

The Detroit Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Rain Williams, 12, who was reported missing on Friday.

Officials say Williams left her home on the 18000 block of Northlawn Street without permission on Friday and has yet to return.

According to police, she is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and braided black hair. Williams was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and carrying a pink bookbag.

Rain Williams, 12, left her home in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, without permission and hasn't returned. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Donna McCord with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.