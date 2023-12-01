Missing, endangered Jackson teen found safe

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old teenager who was missing and endangered has been found, Michigan State Police announced Dec. 1.

Adriana Wixom was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

Police said Wixom is now safe and returned home. Troopers located her with another family member on Nov. 30.