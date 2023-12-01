Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing, endangered Jackson teen found safe

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 1, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 1, 2023 03:45

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old teenager who was missing and endangered has been found, Michigan State Police announced Dec. 1. 

Adriana Wixom was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

Police said Wixom is now safe and returned home. Troopers located her with another family member on Nov. 30. 

First published on December 1, 2023 / 1:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.