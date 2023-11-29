Michigan State Police searching for missing, endangered Jackson teen

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a missing and endangered 17-year-old.

Adriana Wixom Michigan State Police

Adriana Wixom was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

State police describe Wixom as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 190 lbs., with long blonde/red hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, green crocs and a black backpack. Wixom also wears glasses.

In addition, the photo above (left) is the last photo of Wixom before she went missing.

Anyone with information and anyone who sees Wixom is asked to call 911.