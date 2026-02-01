Search underway for missing 6-year-old boy in Madison Heights, city says

Police and others in Madison Heights, Michigan, on Sunday evening are looking for a missing 6-year-old boy, according to city officials.

Johnathan Skattebo went missing from the area of 12 Mile and Dequindre roads. Officials said he was last seen wearing a blue and black winter coat and blue and black boots.

Johnathan Skattebo, 6, went missing from Madison Heights, Michigan, city officials said on Feb. 1, 2026. Family of Johnathan Skattebo

According to officials, Skattebo has brown hair, is nonverbal and likes to hide in cold, dark places.

Anyone who sees Skattebo or makes contact with him is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department.

This is a developing story.