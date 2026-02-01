Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for missing 6-year-old boy in Madison Heights, city says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Police and others in Madison Heights, Michigan, on Sunday evening are looking for a missing 6-year-old boy, according to city officials.

Johnathan Skattebo went missing from the area of 12 Mile and Dequindre roads. Officials said he was last seen wearing a blue and black winter coat and blue and black boots.

copy-of-copy-of-copy-of-yt-thumb-example-90.jpg
Johnathan Skattebo, 6, went missing from Madison Heights, Michigan, city officials said on Feb. 1, 2026. Family of Johnathan Skattebo

According to officials, Skattebo has brown hair, is nonverbal and likes to hide in cold, dark places. 

Anyone who sees Skattebo or makes contact with him is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department.

This is a developing story.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue