Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl, Detroit police say

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.

Madelynn Moritz was last seen leaving her home on the 22500 block of Leewin Street without permission and has yet to return, officials said.

Police said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Moritz was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black or gray sweatpants.

Madelynn Moritz, 15. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Dietrich Lever with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.