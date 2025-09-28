Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek assistance finding 15-year-old girl

By Nick Lentz

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.

Keyonna McDonald left her home on the 14200 block of Crescent Drive and has not returned. 

Police say she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 191 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. McDonald was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black Nike flip flops.

Keyonna McDonald, 15, left her Detroit home on Sept. 28, 2025, and has not returned. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Vernal Newson with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.

