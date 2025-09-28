Detroit police seek assistance finding 15-year-old girl
The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.
Keyonna McDonald left her home on the 14200 block of Crescent Drive and has not returned.
Police say she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 191 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. McDonald was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black Nike flip flops.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Vernal Newson with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.