Man, 46, dead after minibike crashes into utility pole in Oakland County

A 46-year-old man is dead after the minibike he was driving crashed into a utility pole in Pontiac, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of North Cass Avenue and Cesar East Chavez Avenue.

The man, later identified as Terrance Dale Fulgenzi from White Lake Township, Michigan, was driving the minibike when it left the road and struck the pole, the sheriff's office says. The impact of the collision caused Fulgenzi to be thrown from the bike. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the sheriff's office, Fulgenzi wasn't wearing a helmet, and his minibike wasn't legally allowed to be on the road.

Witnesses told deputies that Fulgenzi and six other people driving minibikes were weaving in and out of traffic.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.