Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Milford Township home invasion located in Genesee County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories
Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories 04:00

A man is in custody and under investigation as a suspect in an attempted home invasion and an active home invasion in Milford Township, Michigan. 

The Milford Police Department reported Wednesday that the suspect in this case is a 53-year-old man who was taken into custody for  separate charges based out of Genesee County, Michigan. Extradition to Oakland County is pending. 

The Milford investigation began around 11 a.m. Friday after the department got calls of the home invasion and attempted home invasion situations in a township area served by the village police. By the time an officer arrived, the suspect was gone, but a likely identification was made.

"Charges in our cases are pending through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office," the report added. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.