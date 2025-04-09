Suspect in Milford Township home invasion located in Genesee County

Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories

Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories

Investigators search home linked to burned bodies; new tariffs start against China; and more stories

A man is in custody and under investigation as a suspect in an attempted home invasion and an active home invasion in Milford Township, Michigan.

The Milford Police Department reported Wednesday that the suspect in this case is a 53-year-old man who was taken into custody for separate charges based out of Genesee County, Michigan. Extradition to Oakland County is pending.

The Milford investigation began around 11 a.m. Friday after the department got calls of the home invasion and attempted home invasion situations in a township area served by the village police. By the time an officer arrived, the suspect was gone, but a likely identification was made.

"Charges in our cases are pending through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office," the report added.