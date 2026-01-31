Milford cinema to remain open after initially planning to shut down

The Milford Independent Cinema in Milford, Michigan, said Saturday that it will keep its doors open after announcing plans earlier this month to permanently close.

The business on Summit Street on Jan. 18 said on social media that it would cease operations on Jan. 31. Five days later, the cinema launched a crowdfunding campaign after it saw an "outpouring of love and support" and a donor provided a "significant contrbution."

According to the cinema, the response to the campaign was "nothing short of remarkable."

"The campaign was widely shared, donations poured in, and countless community members spoke up — through comments, messages, and conversations — expressing how deeply this unique cultural hub matters to them and how strongly they want it to remain part of the Milford community," the cinema said in a news release on Saturday.

The cinema's board is confident the business can "remain sustainable in the near term," according to the release, and is planning to add new members.

Officials have a goal to reopen on Feb. 11. Once it does, the cinema will expand its offerings with live events and new film series.

Approximately $70,000 a year is needed to cover operating costs and long-term sustainability.

Note: The attached video first aired on Jan. 20, 2026.