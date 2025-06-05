Watch CBS News
Michigan native Mike Posner headlines Ann Arbor's Sonic Lunch season opener

By Meredith Bruckner

/ CBS Detroit

Mike Poser performs at Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor
Mike Poser performs at Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor 01:50

Crowds of people filled Ann Arbor's Liberty Plaza on Thursday for the return of Sonic Lunch.  

The Bank of Ann Arbor sponsors the free concert series, which is now in its 18th season. Despite the rainy conditions, fans drove over to see headliner Mike Posner. 

"We drove like two and a half hours," said fan Micheal Williams. 

"We drove an hour at like 9 a.m.," said fan Morgan Cherry. "(I'm) probably one of Mike Posner's biggest fans." 

The series offers free concerts every Thursday from June through August, and this year's lineup is one of its biggest yet. 

"We have Phillip Phillips. We have The Accidentals, May Erlewine, Laith Al-Saadi," said organizer Matthew Altruda. 

A Detroit native, Posner said he grew up attending Michigan football games with his father, who attended the University of Michigan. 

He said it always feels good to come home for a show. 

"It's always good to play in Michigan in general and in Ann Arbor especially, love it here," said Posner. "I've been playing here for a long time." 

DJ and reality TV star Brody Jenner is currently on tour with Posner. 

"Mike's going on a big festival tour and we're playing some big, big shows, and he needed a DJ," said Jenner. "Our agent asked if I wanted to do it, and I was like, 'Yes, absolutely.' I've always been a fan of Mike, and he's one of my favorite artists, so it's a dream come true." 

Visit the Sonic Lunch website for more information and this summer's lineup.

