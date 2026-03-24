Middle school student, 13, faces weapons charges after handgun found in backpack

A 13-year-old student has been charged with possessing a weapon after authorities were called to a middle school on Monday in Inkster, Michigan.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office alleges that at about 11:18 a.m., the student brought an unsecured handgun and ammunition into Tomlinson Middle School via his backpack. The Inkster Police Department was called, and officers took the student into custody.

The middle school, on Annapolis Street, is part of the Westwood Community School District.

The student has been charged in juvenile court with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A preliminary hearing took place Tuesday afternoon at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility, during which bond was set at $3,000, Worthy said. The student was ordered to have no possession of firearms or ammunition and comply with school disciplinary action. The next court hearing is a pretrial conference on April 14.

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program began 10 years ago and provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potential harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.