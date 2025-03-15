Michigan's statewide tornado drill scheduled for March 19

Michigan will conduct a voluntary statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

Residents are encouraged to participate in this annual drill, timed in conjunction with Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the declaration for the campaign supported by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

An average of 15 tornadoes hit somewhere in Michigan each year, according to the National Weather Service. There were four tornadoes striking in Southwest Michigan in a single day during 2024, causing damage across four counties.

"Severe weather can strike fast. That's why it's important to have a plan to protect yourself, your family, home, and pets," Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of MSP/EMHSD, said i the announcement. "The voluntary statewide tornado drill gives everyone a chance to put their severe weather plans to the test, so we are all better prepared when a disaster strikes."

Depending on community participation, residents might hear and see alerts in a variety of ways such as TV and radio stations and outdoor sirens. Some counties in Southeast Michigan also have local text message systems apps run by the local emergency management division or sheriff's office.

The phrasing to be aware of in tornado-specific announcements includes:

Tornado watch: Conditions exist that allow a tornado to form. These often are in effect for a few hours.

Tornado warning: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar, and the warning is for a specific time and location. The signs to also be alert for include a dark, possibly greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and a loud roar caused by the spinning winds.

Tornado emergency: This is the highest level of tornado alert. One was issued for the first time in Michigan in May 2024 in response to dangerous weather in the southwest part of the state.

For information about emergency preparedness kit suggestions, and recommended places at home or away in response to a tornado warning, go to www.michigan.gov/miready. The main instruction is to get into the lowest level of a building, away from windows, to wait out a tornado warning.