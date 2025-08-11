Watch CBS News
Michigan's average gas prices increase 10 cents per gallon this week

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan gas prices are up 10 cents this week for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-The Auto Club reports. 

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.23 per gallon now. This price is 5 cents less than this time last month, and 36 cents less than this time last year. 

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, that adds up to a cost of about $48. 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.21 per gallon, about 2 cents more than last week's average but still 42 cents less than this same time last year. 

The most expensive average gas prices in Michigan this week are Ann Arbor ($3.29), Saginaw ($3.28) and Jackson ($3.27). 

The least expensive average gas prices in Michigan this week are Marquette ($3.05), Traverse City ($3.17) and Flint ($3.20). 

