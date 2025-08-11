Michigan's average gas prices increase 10 cents per gallon this week

A 15-year-old was killed during attempted armed robbery; weather and other top stories.

Michigan gas prices are up 10 cents this week for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-The Auto Club reports.

Michigan gas prices are up 10 cents this week for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-The Auto Club reports.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.23 per gallon now. This price is 5 cents less than this time last month, and 36 cents less than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gas, that adds up to a cost of about $48.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.21 per gallon, about 2 cents more than last week's average but still 42 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive average gas prices in Michigan this week are Ann Arbor ($3.29), Saginaw ($3.28) and Jackson ($3.27).

The least expensive average gas prices in Michigan this week are Marquette ($3.05), Traverse City ($3.17) and Flint ($3.20).