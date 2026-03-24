Michigan's average gas price hits $4 a gallon point, AAA says

Metro Detroit drivers might not be seeing it yet, but the average cost of unleaded regular gas across Michigan has crossed the $4 a gallon price point.

The average price in Michigan had been hovering just below $4 for regular unleaded gas in recent days, but hit $4 once the prices were updated on Tuesday, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. This was higher than the national average of $3.97.

AAA-The Auto Club Group issues a weekly price tracker press release on Mondays, and also maintains a database that is updated daily with fuel price averages from across the country.

The Metro Detroit average on Tuesday morning was $3.98 for gas.

The higher prices on Tuesday were generally seen in mid-Michigan and Southern Lower Michigan, according to AAA's map. Those examples include:

Barry County: $4.08.

Branch County: $4.11.

Eaton County: $4.12.

Ingham County: $4.10.

Livingston County: $4.11.

In addition, Ontonagon County, in the Western Upper Peninsula, posted a $4.15 average on Tuesday.

Diesel fuel prices in Michigan averaged $5.03 a gallon on Tuesday, which is lower than the national average of $5.34 for diesel. Metro Detroit was posting an average of $5.02 for diesel.

Michigan saw record-high gas prices during June 2022, with regular unleaded gasoline reaching $5.22 and diesel reaching $5.96, AAA said.

The recent gas pricing is the highest seen in Michigan since summer 2023. 2025 ended with gas prices across the country hovering around $2.95 a gallon.