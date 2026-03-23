Michigan gas prices up 33 cents from a week ago, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are up 33 cents per gallon as compared to a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported Monday.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.92 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is $1.07 more than this time last month and 74 cents more than this time last year.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $59.

AAA issues a weekly price tracker press release on Mondays, and also maintains a database that is updated daily with gas price averages from across the country. Michigan's $3.92 a gallon is slightly below the national average of $3.95, according to that chart.

It's not just the price itself that is getting attention, but the dramatic spike as compared to just a few weeks ago. 2025 ended with gas prices across the country hovering around $2.95 a gallon, which was lowest average seen in more than four years, and stayed at that price point as 2026 began.

Michigan's prices are now at their highest point since summer 2023, AAA says.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($3.95), Marquette ($3.95) and Jackson ($3.94). The Metro Detroit gas price average this week is $3.93, AAA says.

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($3.75), Saginaw ($3.86) and Flint ($3.88).