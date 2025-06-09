Michigan woman who's "usually not very lucky" wins $412K lotto jackpot

An Osceola County woman who says she's "usually not very lucky" won a $412,171 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Donna Keathley, 65, of Evart, purchased her winning ticket at Murphy's Bar, located at 32 East Northern Avenue in Barryton. It was Keathley's first time playing The Jack.

"I play Club Keno often, but I've never played The Jack," said Keathley in a statement. "I decided to add it on to my ticket that day because the jackpot was up there and to try something new.

"Shortly after buying my ticket, I saw someone had won because the jackpot reset to $10,000. We were with a group of people, and they scanned their tickets first. I scanned mine last, and there it was – $412,171! It was shocking and pretty surreal because I'm usually not very lucky."

With her winnings, Keathley plans to pay bills and then save the rest.

The Jack is an add-on game to Club Keno that allows players to add to their Club Keno wager at $1 per draw. Players can win prizes ranging from $1 up to the jackpot, which begins at $10,000 and continues growing until it's won. Players must match all nine numbers to win the jackpot.