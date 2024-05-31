Scammer claiming to be Barbra Streisand bilks Michigan woman out of $800

Arrested Wayne State protesters released, another Michigan farmworker has bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman was scammed out of $800 after she was contacted by someone who claimed to be Barbra Streisand and said she wanted to reward the woman for being her biggest fan.

The Troy Police Department says the scammer contacted the victim through text message and told her she won $10,000 for being the actress-singer's biggest fan.

The victim was told to send $800 in Apple gift cards to pay the taxes on the prize.

The woman purchased the gift cards and gave the scammer the card numbers and codes before she realized she was being scammed.

Police say she interacted with the scammer for just over two weeks before reporting it to the department.

Another Troy resident was also scammed out of nearly half a million dollars in a gold exchange scam earlier this month. The 81-year-old had thought it a legitimate gold exchange with a woman he had met online.