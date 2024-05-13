Detroit-area man scammed out of $460K in fake online gold exchange
(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man was scammed out of nearly half a million dollars in a gold exchange scam involving someone he had met online, police say.
The victim, a Troy man, reported to police that he invested $460,000 in what he thought was a legitimate gold exchange with a woman he had met online.
Police say that when the victim inquired about withdrawing some of his earnings, he was told he would have to pay a tax penalty before he could access the money.
The victim allegedly became involved in the scam on Oct. 23, 2023, and it went on until Feb. 21, 2024, after a family member of the victim recognized that it was a scam.