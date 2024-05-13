Detroit-area man scammed out of $460K in fake online gold exchange

Pilot, 71, crashes antique military plane in Michigan and more top stories

Pilot, 71, crashes antique military plane in Michigan and more top stories

Pilot, 71, crashes antique military plane in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit man was scammed out of nearly half a million dollars in a gold exchange scam involving someone he had met online, police say.

The victim, a Troy man, reported to police that he invested $460,000 in what he thought was a legitimate gold exchange with a woman he had met online.

Police say that when the victim inquired about withdrawing some of his earnings, he was told he would have to pay a tax penalty before he could access the money.

The victim allegedly became involved in the scam on Oct. 23, 2023, and it went on until Feb. 21, 2024, after a family member of the victim recognized that it was a scam.