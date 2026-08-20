Michigan woman accused of COVID rental assistance fraud pleads guilty

A Southfield, Michigan, woman accused of submitting multiple fraudulent COVID Emergency Rental Assistance applications and receiving nearly $100,000 has pleaded guilty.

Mariah Davis, 34, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 to one count of false pretenses of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

State prosecutors allege Davis submitted at least six fraudulent COVID Emergency Rental Assistance applications from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

"Emergency assistance programs like CERA are meant to support vulnerable families, and when those funds are fraudulently obtained, it siphons crucial funds away from Michigan residents," Nessel said in a statement.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority alerted the attorney general's office after it identified several alleged fraudulent applications submitted by Davis. Prosecutors allege that Davis received $98,282 in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program was established to support Michiganders struggling with rent and utilities due to pandemic-related financial hardships, according to state officials.

"Fraud takes resources away from the families and communities these programs are intended to serve. We take allegations of fraud seriously and appreciate the Attorney General's work to hold those responsible accountable and recover these funds," said Amy Hovey, MSHDA CEO and executive director.

As part of her plea and delayed sentencing agreement, Davis will pay full restitution of $98,282.20. Prosecutors say Davis paid $20,000 in restitution at the time of her plea. If Davis pays the full restitution before the end of her delayed sentence, the charge of using a computer to commit a crime will be dismissed, Nessel said.

Davis will be sentenced in Ingham County on Oct. 7.