Michigan woman accused of COVID rental assistance fraud heads to trial

A Southfield, Michigan, woman accused of submitting multiple fraudulent COVID Emergency Rental Assistance applications and receiving nearly $100,000 is heading to trial.

Mariah Davis, 33, waived her preliminary examination Friday and was bound over to trial after state prosecutors allege she submitted at least six fraudulent COVID Emergency Rental Assistance applications from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Davis was arraigned on July 23 on one count of false pretenses of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

"Fraudulent activity diverts resources away from those who truly need them, and I am relieved to see this matter is advancing through the judicial process," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My office will continue working with MSHDA to safeguard programs that support Michigan families and protect taxpayer funds."

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority alerted Nessel's office after it identified several alleged fraudulent applications submitted by Davis. State prosecutors allege that Davis received $98,282 in COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program was started to support Michiganders who were struggling with rent and utilities because of financial hardships from the pandemic, according to state officials.

Davis next has a district court arraignment on Oct. 29.

"Instances of fraud are rare, but we don't let them go unchecked," said Amy Hovey, CEO and Executive Director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, in a statement. "Every dollar we have is critical to solving Michigan's housing crisis. Anyone who attempts to divert those resources is stealing from the state's most vulnerable residents, and we will continue to pursue these cases and hold offenders accountable as they move through the justice system."