Detroit-area woman accused of submitting at least 6 fraudulent rental assistance applications

A Southfield, Michigan, woman was charged for allegedly submitting several fraudulent COVID Emergency Rental Assistance applications, receiving nearly $100,000.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 33-year-old Mariah Davis was arraigned on July 23 for one count of false pretenses of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Davis received a $7,500 personal bond.

State officials say the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which administers the program, found at least six alleged fraudulent applications linked to Davis and sent the case to Nessel's office. Davis allegedly received about $98,282, according to a news release.

The program was offered to help Michigan residents struggling to pay rent and utility bills due to pandemic-related financial hardships.

"MSHDA programs are intended to help those truly in need," Nessel said in a statement. "Exploiting these resources diverts critical assistance away from vulnerable residents in our community. I appreciate MSHDA for referring this matter to my office. We will continue working with them to safeguard public funds."

Davis's next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

"While fraud and abuse are rare, we take every instance seriously," said Amy Hovey, MSHDA CEO and executive director, said in a statement. "We need every dollar we can get to help solve the housing shortage in our state. Anyone defrauding our programs is stealing from Michigan's most vulnerable families, and we will unearth those crimes and make sure the perpetrators are held accountable."