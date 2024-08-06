Michigan woman charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after allegedly setting fire to home

Michigan voters head to the polls, Harris and Vance visit Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren woman is charged with five counts of attempted murder after she allegedly set fire to a home she shares with five people, including two children.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, London Elizabeth Johnson, 27, set fire to the Warren home on Aug. 1 and blocked two exits.

Johnson was arraigned on five counts of attempted murder, a life felony, and one count of second-degree arson, a 20-year felony. She was issued a $1 million bond. If Johnson is released, she must wear a steel cuff tether. She will undergo a mental health screening with Community Corrections.

"By allegedly setting fire to the home, the defendant not only endangered the lives of the five occupants but also put the entire community at risk. We will pursue justice for the victims and hold her accountable for her actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Johnson is back in court on Aug. 13 for a probable cause conference.