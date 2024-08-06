Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan woman charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after allegedly setting fire to home

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan voters head to the polls, Harris and Vance visit Michigan and more top stories
Michigan voters head to the polls, Harris and Vance visit Michigan and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren woman is charged with five counts of attempted murder after she allegedly set fire to a home she shares with five people, including two children. 

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, London Elizabeth Johnson, 27, set fire to the Warren home on Aug. 1 and blocked two exits. 

Johnson was arraigned on five counts of attempted murder, a life felony, and one count of second-degree arson, a 20-year felony. She was issued a $1 million bond. If Johnson is released, she must wear a steel cuff tether. She will undergo a mental health screening with Community Corrections. 

"By allegedly setting fire to the home, the defendant not only endangered the lives of the five occupants but also put the entire community at risk. We will pursue justice for the victims and hold her accountable for her actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. 

Johnson is back in court on Aug. 13 for a probable cause conference. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.