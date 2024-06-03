Michigan woman arraigned in distracted driving crash that killed one person

Suspect shot by Melvindale police, DTE peak summer rate increases start and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman who admitted to being on her phone while driving was arraigned in connection with a deadly crash that killed one person.

Courtney Niezgoda, 27, of Riley, Michigan, is charged with reckless driving causing death. Niezgoda was arraigned in 42-1 District Court and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

She is ordered to have no social media and no alcohol and drug use. She is also not allowed to drive for any reason and must maintain employment.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Niezgoda allegedly failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 32 Mile Road and M-53.

The driver of the other vehicle reported feeling the impact and his car spinning. The man's female passenger, identified as 63-year-old Tina Yaney of Macomb, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

"The alleged reckless behavior of using social media while driving, led to a tragic and entirely preventable loss of life. These alleged actions demonstrate a complete disregard for the safety of others, and she must be held accountable for the devastating consequences of her choices," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 24.