Michigan woman charged with assault for biting police officer after deadly crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Michigan woman has been charged for allegedly biting a Warren police officer after a car crash on Saturday left one person dead, prosecutors say.

Diamond Leann Glenn was arraigned for assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer, which is a two-year felony, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. Gleen received a $100,000 cash bond and must wear a tether if released.

Prosecutors say more charges may come pending a completed investigation from the Warren Police Department.

Warren police were called on Dec. 21 to a crash involving a Ford Escape and a Chevy Silverado at Mound and Chicago roads. Police spotted a woman on the sidewalk. Witnesses told police that the woman, later identified as Glenn, was the driver of the Escape and appeared drunk.

An officer approached Glenn to check for injuries when she allegedly bit and resisted the officer. She was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver in the other vehicle, a 69-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"This charge reflects the actions by the defendant towards officers after the car crash. Our office is committed to a thorough review of all evidence, and additional charges may be authorized after the Warren Police Department finishes their investigation," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.