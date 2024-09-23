21-year-old Michigan woman wins $498K lottery jackpot

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Michigan woman says winning a $498,607 Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash progressive jackpot prize feels surreal.

The player, an Oakland County woman who decided to stay anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Ann Arbor Beer Depot at 114 East Williams in Ann Arbor on Sept. 11.

"I play Fast Cash every once in a while," said the player. "I was in the mood to play, so I stopped at the store and bought a ticket. When I looked it over and saw I won the jackpot, I didn't believe it, so I went home and had my parents look the ticket over. At first, we thought I'd just won the jackpot, but then we realized I'd won another $250,000 on top of that. It still feels surreal!"

The 21-year-old plans to buy a home with her winnings.

Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play to $20 per play and offer a progressive jackpot that could be won instantly.

There are 12 Fast Cash games, and all of them feed into one jackpot, which increases every time a ticket is purchased. As soon as someone wins the jackpot, a new one starts growing.