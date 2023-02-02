Michigan WIC ending formula brand options, offering only Similac beginning March 1

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program is transitioning back to offering only Similac brand formulas on March 1 after supply chain issues were resolved.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the change comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is set to end its flexibility of providing non-contract formula on Feb 28.

Officials say the transition back to the brand is based on production levels from Abbott Nutrition and the company's ability to supply sufficient products.

"It is USDA's expectation that these extensions of flexibilities for non-contract formulas will be the final extensions, barring a significant change in the status of formula supply and availability," WIC Director Christina Herring said in a statement.

Michigan WIC will return to the following Similac WIC contract formulas:

Similac Advance

Similac Total Comfort

Similac Sensitive

Similac Isomil Soy

"We will continue to monitor availability of infant formula, along with our federal partners, to ensure WIC participants have access to nutrition for their babies," Herring said.

In early 2022, certain baby formulas produced in Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Michigan, were recalled due to contamination. The recall resulted in a nationwide shortage, resulting in states being allowed to provide access to formula brands outside of state contracts.

The facility reopened in July, which was weeks after damage from severe thunderstorms including flooding had forced the plant to halt operations in mid-June.

During the recall, Michigan WIC released a temporary list of authorized powdered baby formula substitutes in March 2022, which included Enfamil, Gerber and store brands.

Visit Michigan.gov/WIC for more information.