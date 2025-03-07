Michigan voters could decide future of daylight saving time on ballot

This Sunday, March 9, we turn our clocks one hour ahead for daylight saving time. But is the time change something we should continue or get rid of?

Michigan state Sen. Thomas Albert has introduced a bill that, if passed, would allow voters to decide.

"Time change is the worst," said Senator Albert.

To spring forward or fall back. What do you, Metro Detroiters, prefer?

"Let it stay light later (laughs) and let us enjoy the sun," said Thelma Oliver.

"Personally, I like to fall back. Get that extra hour of sleep," said Stephen Turner.

"I like more light because I'm getting older, and I can't see at night (laughs)," said Reshod Sanders.

Daylight saving time is approaching, and Albert is pushing for Michigan voters to decide its future.

"It's inconvenient; it's not healthy; there's no conclusive evidence that it provides any energy savings, which is the whole reason why this pretext of why we change the clocks twice a year," Albert said.

On Thursday, Albert introduced Senate Bill 126. If passed, it would put the question of whether we continue daylight saving time on the November ballot, leaving the time change in the hands of Michigan voters.

"What can we do? Well, federal law gives us two options. We can either stay on daylight saving time and flip the clock back and forth twice a year, or we can opt out and stay on standard time. Voters deserve a chance to decide on this issue," said Albert.

Corewell Health Sleep Center Medical Director Dr. Nader Mina says the time change hinders our sleep, which is essential to our health.

"Recommend adopting a standard time throughout the year rather than just going back and forth. Aligning the solar clock with our biological internal clock, or what we call a circadian clock, has a lot of health advantages for us," said Dr. Mina.

It is possible to adjust to daylight saving time. Dr. Mina says it takes about one week. He says to go to bed and wake up ten to fifteen minutes earlier each day, limit caffeine and screen time, and be sure to get enough rest.

"You can actually overcome negative effects that could happen. Bad quality of sleep can impair our immune system, so it makes us more susceptible to infections, makes our body weaker to fight viruses, elevated blood pressure, increased risk of heart disease, strokes," Dr. Mina stated. "All adults should get somewhere between 7 to 8 hours of sleep with some variations. But this is actually different by age. So, if you're talking about teenagers, this should be between 8 to 10 hours of sleep. If you're talking toddlers, that's about 11 to 14 hours."

Senate Bill 126 still needs to be approved by the legislature before it can be put on the ballot.