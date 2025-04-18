Michigan has second highest unemployment rate in the U.S., data shows

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

New data shows that Michigan had the second-highest unemployment rate among U.S. states in March 2025.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state's unemployment rate was 5.5%, trailing behind Nevada's 5.9% rate. Michigan also topped the national 4.2% rate.

Additionally, the data shows that 28 states and the District of Columbia saw an increase in unemployment from a year ago. Between March 2024 and March 2025, Michigan saw a 1.3% increase from 4.2% to 5.5%.

According to the state, one job market that was hit was manufacturing, losing 13,000 jobs since March 2024. Other industries that saw a decrease in employment include professional and business services (lost 8,000 jobs) and retail trade (lost 1,000 jobs).

Officials say the number of unemployed residents rose to 279,000 in March 2025, a 5,000 increase from a month earlier and a 89,000 increase from a year ago.

"Michigan's unemployment rate increased for the third consecutive month during March," said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for Michigan's Center for Data and Analytics. "Payroll jobs declined this month, led by losses in the manufacturing and professional and business services sectors."