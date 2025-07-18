Michigan U.S. Army veteran receives new service dog in passing the leash ceremony

A U.S. Army veteran in Brighton, Michigan, received a new service dog named River on Friday.

River, a 1-year-old Bernedoodle, will accompany Yvonne Allen, who served four years in the Army, to work, to the grocery store, and just about everywhere she needs to go.

"He's a rock star; he makes things easier for me," Allen said. "I'm able to cope a lot better with him by my side."

River is trained to help spot panic attacks, notice when blood pressure or sugar levels are too high or too low, and help Allen improve her quality of life.

Kelly Meade took the lead on training River.

"They are bred to be service dogs; they start training essentially at three days old, before their eyes are open," she said.

Meade said the first thing to look for in a potential service dog is their natural temperament, and on days like Friday's passing of the leash, she said it feels good to give back.

"It's very rewarding, extremely rewarding," she said.

Roger Deaton, who serves as second vice commander for Michigan's American Legion, says he sees a true partnership between River and Allen.

"These dogs are going to be a great way for them to feel loved, feel comfortable with society," he said. "A lot of veterans are coming back, and they have a lot of mental issues, so this dog is going to just be wonderful for the whole family. The dog is going to be loved, and the whole family is going to love this dog as well."

If you or someone you know could be a good candidate to receive a dog like River, you can reach out to the Veteran Treatment Assistance Corps here.