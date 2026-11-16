More than 2.5 million Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving, AAA says

More than 2.59 million Michigan residents are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, a number that has leveled off after three straight record years but remains extremely high, AAA-The Auto Club Group says.

Nationally, AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home during the seven-day forecast period from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30. The forecast ends the record streak, but barely: it is down only 0.1% from 2025.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said travelers should plan ahead and allow extra time because millions of people will be on the road and in the air over a concentrated period.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest departure days. Sunday and Monday are the busiest return days.

Sign with direction to car rental. Getty Images/iStockphoto

On the road

More than 2.28 million Michigan residents will take a road trip, AAA said. This forecast is down by 0.4% from last year.

Even with higher gas prices in 2026 than in 2025, AAA says driving is less expensive than airline tickets for many families.

AAA encourages drivers to check their tires, batteries and vehicle fluids before making a trip. During the Thanksgiving 2025 holiday week, AAA responded to more than half a million emergency roadside calls involving flat tires, dead batteries, or other emergencies.

Those who rent a car for their travel should take note that Hertz expects Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving to be the busiest pickup days.

Silhouette of an airplane approaching for a landing at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan. Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the air

About 222,000 Michigan residents will fly, AAA said. This forecast is up by 1.2% from last year.

Those who fly are paying noticeably higher prices this year. AAA booking data show that round-trip domestic flights average $800, up 17% from last year.

AAA notes that its calculations differ from the Transportation Security Administration estimates for holiday travel. AAA looks only at domestic leisure travel, considering a round trip as one passenger trip. TSA counts all passengers, domestic and international, with each one-way ticket as one passenger trip.

Other travel

About 84,000 Michigan residents will travel by cruise, bus or train for the holiday weekend, AAA said. This forecast is up 4.2% from last year, fed by a record number of travelers selecting cruises.

Northbound lane of Interstate 75 in Toledo, Ohio, heading toward Detroit, Michigan. ehrlif / Getty Images

Incoming travelers

AAA says Detroit is eighth on the list of top Thanksgiving destinations for domestic travel, in part because the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

The top domestic destination city is Orlando, Florida.