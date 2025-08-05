Michigan teenager drowns in Lake Michigan's Sturgeon Bay

A teenager died as a result of a drowning Sunday at Sturgeon Bay Beach in Northern Lower Michigan.

The victim was a 14-year-old from Alanson, which is about 30 miles away, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office said in its report.

"Our hearts are broken for the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time," Sheriff Matt Leirstein said in his statement.

First responders got a distress call about 5:41 p.m. Sunday of two teenage boys who were struggling to stay afloat in the water. A bystander had stepped in and managed to rescue one of them. "Unfortunately, the second teen, a 14-year-old male, went underwater and did not resurface," the report said.

The Emmet County Dive Team responded to the scene and recovered the body of the teenager in the area he was last seen swimming.

Sturgeon Bay is along the shore of Lake Michigan. The dive team reported there was a strong northeast current that was pulling the rescuers as they began search efforts.

"Northern Lake Michigan and its currents are very dangerous. We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution when entering the water," the sheriff said.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene the U.S. Coast Guard, Emmet County EMS, Emmet County Search and Rescue, Pellston Fire Department, Carp Lake Fire Department, Readmond-Friendship Fire Department and the Emmet County Medical Examiners Office.