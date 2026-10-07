Michigan tight end Zack Marshall apologizes for leaked texts criticizing offensive coordinator Jason Beck

Michigan tight end Zack Marshall apologized Tuesday after messages attributed to him criticizing offensive coordinator Jason Beck leaked on social media following the Wolverines' 20-14 loss to Minnesota.

"Last weekend, in the hours after we lost, I made some inappropriate comments that I regret," Marshall posted on X. "This game is won and lost as a team, and I pointed fingers instead of taking accountability."

Leaked group messages showed texts alleged to have come from Marshall saying that Beck — Michigan's first-year offensive coordinator — had met with the team's tight ends and "told us none of us are valuable to this offense." Other messages contained criticisms of the Wolverines' offensive scheme.

The Gophers' defense overwhelmed Michigan's offense and quarterback Bryce Underwood Saturday. Underwood was 10 of 21 passing for 101 yards with two interceptions.

Marshall, a senior, has appeared in five games this season. He played in 13 games last year, catching 16 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

"I let my frustrations speak for me in an emotional moment," Marshall said. "I apologize to my teammates and coaches for the unnecessary drama that this has caused."

A Michigan spokesperson said coaches were aware of the matter and discussed it with Marshall.

Michigan is in its first season under coach Kyle Whittingham.

Michigan ranks 122nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense, averaging 315.8 yards per game. The Wolverines (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) have failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of their five games and have lost their first two conference games for the first time since 2014.